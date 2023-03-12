C. Lee Hovland

January 4, 1931 - March 10, 2023 Beloit, WI - C. Lee Hovland, 92, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born January 4, 1931 in Beloit, WI, the son of Clarence and Ina (Skindingsrude) Hovland. Lee was a 1950 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines serving during the Korean War Conflict (1951-1953) as Captain and Admiral Orderly closing his service as a Corporal. He received the Korean War 4 Star, United Nations Medal, China Service Medal, Japanese Occupation Medal, Korean War Medal and the Republican South Korea Medal. Lee married Janet Rousselle on June 4, 1955 at St. Jude Catholic Church.

