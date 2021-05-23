Byron Vance III

June 27, 1985 - May 16, 2021
Beloit, WI - Byron M. Vance III, 35, of Beloit, WI., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
He was born on June 27, 1985 in Beloit, WI., the son of Byron and Cornelia (Hester) Vance. Byron married April Crawford on March 28, 2011 in Janesville, WI.
Byron was formerly employed as a chef. He enjoyed boxing, cooking, and making music. Byron loved to joke around and had a great sense of humor. He was a great father and will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include his wife, April Vance of Beloit, WI.; daughters, Aniyah and Armonie; son, Avantae; granddaughter, Alayah of Beloit, WI.; father, Byron Vance Sr. of Beloit, WI.; mother, Cornelia Vance of Wauwatosa, WI.; sisters, Starkisha Vance of Beloit, Passion Watson of Wauwatosa, WI and Delesia of Texas; brothers, Princell Hodges of Hartland, WI., Byron Vance II and Christopher Vance, both of Beloit, WI.; grandmother, Jimmie D. Hester of Milwaukee, WI and Delores Vance of Beloit, WI.; aunt, Debra Evans; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Byron was predeceased by his grandfathers, Eddie Hester and James Vance.
A Funeral Service for Byron will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, Thursday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
