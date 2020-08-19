May 16, 1973 - July 7, 2020
Clearwater, FL -- Bryan C. Skattum, Age 47, and in otherwise good health, succumbed to the ravages of COVID 19 on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Mease Countryside Hospital, in Safety Harbor, Florida. He was born in Beloit, Wisconsin, the son of V. Wayne and Sheryl (Dempsey) Skattum.
Bryan is survived by this father, V. Wayne Skattum; his mother, Sheryl Nelson; four half-siblings: Jennifer and Nichole (Nikki), Jeremy and Shaun; and many other close family, friends and coworkers. He was preceded in death by a sister (Andrea), his paternal grandparents, and maternal grandfather.
A private family and friends "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.