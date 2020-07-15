April 12, 1955 - May 27, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Bruce "Walt" Walter, age 65, died on Wednesday May 27, 2020 in his home. He was born April 12, 1955 in Beloit, WI. Walt graduated from Turner High School, class of 1973. He worked from 1973 at the Beloit Corp until it closed.
A gathering to Honor and Celebrate Walt's life will take place at 12 noon on Saturday July 18, 2020 at the CAROM ROOM, 614 E. Grand Avenue, Beloit. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in his name. Please share a memory or a condolence with friends on our website.
