March 23, 1957 - March 14, 2023 Rockton, IL - March 14, 2023, Bruce R. Werrbach a few days before his 66th birthday March 23rd, departed to join his parents, Robert "Ozzie" and Phyllis (Baumruck) Werrbach in Heaven. With Bruce's older brother, Steve M., the young family of four would enjoy camping, fishing and swimming at Devil's Lake State Park and Peninsula State Park, some of their favorite places. Bruce and his father worked at Pheasant Run Resort before Bruce came to the Wagon Wheel Lodge in Rockton as a groundskeeper for the Wagon Wheel Golf Course and did various other jobs at the Wheel. While working at the Wheel, he also worked at Phillips 66 gas station in Rockton and met life-long friends there. He retired from the Village of Rockton Public Works after forty years of service. Bruce knew the integral parts of Rockton and was a very important part in keeping Rockton beautiful and running smoothly. He was congenial and helpful and made many friends in the forty years. Bruce and Tink, his beloved dog, were rejoined when he got to Heaven. Bruce shared time with his soulmate, Deb Kearns. They enjoyed going to car shows, working on hot rods, going to swap meets and fairs, enjoyed music venues, traveling and dining out. No matter where they went, someone always knew them. Bruce surprised Deb with an engagement ring and they were planning a car show wedding as their love for one another was strong. No matter if it was the Lions Club or the American Legion, Bruce was there to give them a helping hand. Because of his caring nature, generosity and his sense of humor, he made friends easily.
He is survived by his brother, Steve, his special lady, Debbie Kearns, the Kearns family, many cousins, aunts and uncles, close friends, too many to list as the list is long and you would know who you are. Bruce was a special person in all of our lives. There is a huge empty spot in the world and Bruce shall be greatly missed.
Funeral Ceremonies will be held at McCorkle Funeral Home, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd., Rockton, IL at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023 with Pastor Jason Turner from Beloit New Life officiating. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral Saturday. A celebration of life social gathering will be held at the Rockton American Legion, 221 W. Main St., Rockton, IL following the service.