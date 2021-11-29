Bruce J. Cioni

Beloit, WI - Bruce John Cioni, 72, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 in his home.
He was born on January 8, 1949 in Beloit, WI, the son of John Cioni and Rita Platt Costa. Bruce was a 1967 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. He later attended Milton College. Bruce was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War. He was formerly married to Carol Pulaski.
Bruce was employed by the Milwaukee Railroad. He then became the owner and operator of Captain's Pub, where he was affectionately known at the "Captain of Captain's Pub."
Bruce will always be remembered by his catch phrase "Do what you say, what you say, you're going to do."
Survivors include his sons, Curtis (Nancy) Cioni of Crystal Lake, IL, Matthew (Stephanie) Cioni Rockton, IL; and Kristian Cioni of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Felicity and Brison; brothers, Jeff (Theresa) Cioni and Tim (Anta) Cioni both of Beloit, WI; uncle Robert (Marge) Cioni of Clearwater, FL; many friends, including Tom Roehl and Kendall Tilley.
Bruce was predeceased by his parents and sister, Cyndee Lynn Johansen.
A Celebration of Life for Bruce will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at The Shopiere Tap, 5227 E. County Rd. J, Shopiere, WI, 53525. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, 53511 assisted the family with arrangements.