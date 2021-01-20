November 6, 1955 - January 19, 2021
Beloit, WI - Britt A. Udell, 65, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 after a courageous battle with kidney cancer.
He was born on November 6, 1955 the son of Beauford and Alta (Dickerson) Udell. Britt attended F.J. Turner Schools and graduated in 1974. In 1976, he received his Associates Degree in Fire Science from MATC in Madison, WI. He was an accomplished Electrician and spent most of his career working as a Facilities Maintenance Technician.
Britt's true passion and love was for Harley Davidson motorcycles and the Harley way of life. Nothing made him happier than his trips out West. He lived in Colorado for a time and enjoyed the wide expanses of the open road to ride on. Britt loved the great outdoors, and his favorite memories were of "deer camp".
Britt had an amazing memory. He had the ability to recall scientific and historical data instantly and every important event throughout his childhood. Britt fought his cancer so bravely, never complaining.
He is survived by his beloved son and caregiver, Shane Potter of Beloit, WI; his father, Beauford Udell of Beloit, WI; sisters, Jan (Robert) Knutson of Beloit, WI, Julie Udell of WA and Joanie (Scott) Smith of FL; nieces, Michelle (Matt) Schwarz and Julia Jordan; aunts and several cousins; and a very good friend, Carmen Magrane.
Britt was predeceased by his mother, Alta; brother-in-law, Russell Merlet and nephew, Max Merlet.
A special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care and especially to Shane. His around the clock care allowed Britt to remain at home.
Britt's wishes were to be buried with his parents. There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
RIDE FREE BRITT!!
Memorials may be given to the family.
Online condolences maybe sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com