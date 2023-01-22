Brian M. Foltz

June 16, 1967 - January 17, 2023 Beloit, WI - Brian Michael Foltz, 55, of Beloit, WI, died on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in his home.

He was born on June 16, 1967 in Beloit, WI, the son of Linda (White) Foltz. Brian was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army from 1985 until 1989.

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Foltz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you