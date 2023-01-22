Brian M. Foltz

June 16, 1967 - January 17, 2023 Beloit, WI - Brian Michael Foltz, 55, of Beloit, WI, died on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in his home.
He was born on June 16, 1967 in Beloit, WI, the son of Linda (White) Foltz. Brian was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army from 1985 until 1989.
Brian was employed by Rockford Calibration for 26 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and camping. Brian was a gun enthusiast and a member of the Beloit Rifle Club. In his younger years, he was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church and an altar server.
Survivors include his mother, Linda (Richard) Dalton; uncle, Dennis (Suzan) White; aunt, Patricia LaRosa; cousins, Tim (Jennifer) LaRosa, Chris LaRosa, Kathy LaRosa, Ryan (Kristy) White, and Kelly McPherson.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Mt. Thabor Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the V.F.W. Mead Allen Post #2306. Following the graveside there will be a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.