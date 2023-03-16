Brian M. Burki
Buy Now

December 6, 1957 - March 14, 2023 Orfordville, WI - Brian M. Burki, 65, of Orfordville, WI, passed on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

He was born on December 6, 1957 in Beloit, WI, the son of Gordon and Marlene (Garde) Burki. Brian was a 1976 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Joan Jensen on July 28, 2007 at the Rock River Sand Bar.

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Burki as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you