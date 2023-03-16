December 6, 1957 - March 14, 2023 Orfordville, WI - Brian M. Burki, 65, of Orfordville, WI, passed on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on December 6, 1957 in Beloit, WI, the son of Gordon and Marlene (Garde) Burki. Brian was a 1976 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Joan Jensen on July 28, 2007 at the Rock River Sand Bar.
Brian was formerly employed by Regal Beloit, the Beloit Corporation, and Kerry Ingredients. He enjoyed deer looking, hunting, barefoot skiing, boating, doing yardwork, and spending time with family.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Burki; children, Jenifer (Dale) Merritt, Maegen (Rome) Burki, Jennifer Wallace, Joshua (Amy) Bauling, and Wendi (Scott) Strutt; grandchildren, Shelby, Donaven, Alyssa, Logan, Landon, Carter, Journey, Jada, and Blake; siblings, Michelle (Bernie) Burki Esch, Steven (Janet) Burki, Kevin (Carol) Burki, Karen (Bill) Burke, Jeff (Penny) Jensen, and Kim (Ross) Granger; mothers of his children, Vicki Hansen and Becki Brockman; friends Lonnie Hollis and Michael Strandquist.
He was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Randi Lee; in-laws, Rose and Ronald Jensen; and good friends, Mike Haugan and David "Tunda" Johns.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Leo.
A visitation of remembrance for Brian will be from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with a funeral service beginning at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Richard Whippler officiating.