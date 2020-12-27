June 8, 1957 - December 25, 2020
Beloit, WI - Brenda D. Venturini, 63, of Beloit, WI, died on Friday, December 25, 2020 at the UW Hospital, Madison, WI.
She was born on June 8, 1957 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of John and Bernice (Moore) Townsend Jr. Brenda was a 1975 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Patrick Venturini on June 7, 1986 in Emmanuel Baptist Church, Beloit, WI.
Brenda was known for her beautiful smile, she always put her family first, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed gambling, watching soap operas, but nothing was more important than spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Patrick; children, Andre (Aimee) Townsend of Elkhorn, WI and Anthony (Rebecca) Venturini of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Neo, Jace, Emilia, Olivia, and Liam; sister, Sherrie Townsend; niece, Connie Townsend.
She was predeceased by her parents; sons, David Foy and Michael Venturini; brother, Eric Townsend; and numerous other family members.
A Memorial Service for Brenda will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd. Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be established in her name at a later date.
