November 5, 1971 - January 6, 2022
Beloit, WI - Brayden Eric Holmquist, 50, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully in the arms of his adoring wife, Kerrah Holmquist, on January 6th, 2022 at 7:11pm. Born November 5th, 1971, in Belvidere, IL., the son of Barbara Gorham-Bement and Larry Holmquist. Brayden married the love of his life Kerrah Peters on May 19th, 2007.
Brayden's greatest joy was his family. He relished spending time with them outdoors at the family's campsite in Wautoma, WI and traveling across the United States with his children and wife. No matter where Brayden was, he was adamant on attending the local fair. Brayden didn't care how much money he spent or how much time it took - all he cared about was making sure everyone around him was having a good time and left with a full belly. He would often tell his oldest daughter, "Just relax." Brayden's highest priority was to love, support, and provide for his family. He was a hardworking man with weathered hands and a generous heart. For over three decades, Brayden contributed quality and competence to the roofing industry. He took great pride in owning and operating his company, Guardian Commercial Roofing Services. His work ethic and industry expertise were unmatched.
After a full day of labor, Brayden was most often found helping his children and friends with various personal and household projects. Brayden expressed his love for those around him through his actions. He never said no, he always found the time and he expected nothing in return. He had the ability to be whatever you needed at any moment. He often served as the honest voice of reason when others felt lost and unsure. He was a guiding light and compassionate spirit, and his wisdom and example will echo on in each of us.
Brayden is survived by his beloved wife Kerrah; cherished children Tyler Holmquist, Hayley (Michael) Morgan-Johnson, Mary (Matthew Eldridge) Hess, Katheryn Hess, Gabriel Hess, Waylon Holmquist, Olivia Holmquist and Amelia Holmquist; treasured grandchildren Mayva Johnson, Ethan Eldridge and Oliver & Eloise Eldridge-Hess. Siblings Marci Hagemann and Cortney Coates. Parents Barbara Gorham-Bement and Larry Holmquist. Predeceased by grandparents Mary Jane & William Lewis Gorham, and Lucille & Russell Holmquist.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday January 15th, 2022, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation will be from 1:00pm until the time of service on Saturday. Instead of flowers, the family would appreciate that those who wish to express sympathy and honor Brayden please consider donating to help establish a college fund for Brayden's youngest daughter Amelia via PayPal (HayleyMorgan65) or other traditional methods. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.