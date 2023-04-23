Brandon James Singletary

November 30, 1994 - April 17, 2023 Beloit, WI - Brandon James Singletary, 28, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, unexpectedly in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Brandon was born on November 30, 1994, in Elkin Park, Pennsylvania, the son of Valerie A. Singletary. As a young man Brandon enjoyed playing football and Tae Kwon Do. He was employed at Taco Johns and Shamrock Construction. Later Brandon worked as a Field Technician with ABT Water Management in Beloit, Wisconsin.

