November 30, 1994 - April 17, 2023 Beloit, WI - Brandon James Singletary, 28, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, unexpectedly in Beloit, Wisconsin.
Brandon was born on November 30, 1994, in Elkin Park, Pennsylvania, the son of Valerie A. Singletary. As a young man Brandon enjoyed playing football and Tae Kwon Do. He was employed at Taco Johns and Shamrock Construction. Later Brandon worked as a Field Technician with ABT Water Management in Beloit, Wisconsin.
When Brandon was his true self, he was funny, and always wanted to make people laugh, especially his son, Jayden. Brandon and Jayden enjoyed spending time together; skateboarding, playing video games, and going for walks. Jayden loved his daddy so much and enjoyed being spoiled by him.
Brandon was one-of-a-kind, and a friend to many. He loved spending time with his son, family, and friends. Brandon had a huge heart and would take care of the world if he could. He just wanted everyone to be happy. Brandon enjoyed making rap songs with Jayden and watching football. His favorite team was the New Orleans Saints.
Brandon is survived by his son, Jayden Michael Singletary; mother, Valerie A. Singletary; former wife, Maria (Fulton) Rohrer; uncle, Terry Singletary; great-aunt Dorothy Melton; great-uncle, Neal Jensen; cousins, Sherry (Lon) Schultz, Alexandria Kafalenos, Christina (Vinni Pastore) Kafalenos, Charles Jensen, Jamie A. (Drew Larson) Singletary, and Joseph (Tiera Mobley) Singletary; second cousins, Laila Schultz, Dalisay Kafalenos, Lon Schultz Jr., Haze Kafalenos, Aria Larson and Gia Larson; special step-aunt, Maria Kafalenos; godmothers, Linda (Keith) Joyner, Ann (Robert) Streharsky; along with numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Peggy Singletary; and great-grandparents, Charles and Helen Jensen.
A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Joel Otto officiating followed by a visitation from 4:30 p.m.to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.