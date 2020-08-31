October 16, 1965 - August 27, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Bradley Lowe, 54, of Beloit, WI, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville, WI. He was born on October 16, 1965 in Beloit, WI, the son of Lawrence and Sandra (Schuenke) Lowe. Bradley lived and died the way he wanted to.
Survivors include his parents, Lawrence and Sandra Lowe; children: Alexandra, Afton, Danielle, and Autumn; grandson, Jensen; several other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandparents.
A private family service was held at Floral Lawn Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given in his name to Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com