Bradley F. "Brad" Roethler

June 23, 1988 - November 24, 2022 Janesville, WI - Bradley F. Roethler, 34, of Janesville and formerly Beloit passed away unexpectedly on November 24, 2022 in his home. Brad was born on June 23, 1988 to Dan and Julie (Gaffey) Roethler, arriving mere minutes after his twin brother, Alex, with whom Brad shared an incredibly close bond. Brad was born with spina bifida and spent the majority of his first year in the hospital, enduring many surgeries and scary moments before finally coming home. Brad's childhood was filled with love and joy, and he especially loved going to school. Brad's family would like to thank the teachers and aides who made Brad's school years some of the best years of his life. Brad graduated from Turner in 2009, and in 2012 he started attending Community Connections, a Catholic Charities day program for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Community Connections helped Brad become more independent and outgoing, and Brad's family is grateful to all the workers who loved and supported Brad. In 2013, Brad won the Catholic Charities President's Award for his positive attitude at Community Connections, and was recognized at a banquet in Middleton that the family will never forget. In 2016, Brad moved into a group home in Janesville run by REM Wisconsin. Brad's family would also like to thank all of the people who took care of Brad and turned the Savannah and Cumberland houses into homes for Brad.
Brad will be remembered for his positive outlook on life despite the many challenges he faced. He brightened the lives of everyone who knew him, and made the world a better place. Brad will also be remembered for his love of Barney, country music, coffee, and most importantly his family. Brad is survived by his father Dan, who will miss joking around with and playing guessing games with Brad; his mother Julie, who Brad loved more than anyone else in the world; his twin brother Alex, who will miss reading books to Brad and sharing a birthday with his best friend; his sister-in-law Ruthie Ohlrogge, who will miss the weekend visits and sharing cups of coffee with Brad; and nephew James, who shared a special bond with his Uncle Brad. Brad is also survived by countless aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother Andrew and his grandparents.
Brad's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday December 2, 2022, in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with David Meding officiating. Friends will be received on Thursday in the Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Floral Lawns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Community Connections in Janesville. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.