Brad M. Davies

Beloit, WI - Brad Michael Davies, 71, of Beloit passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was born on March 15, 1951 in Platteville, Wisconsin to Marilyn Shepherd-Gahl and Melvin Davies. Brad attended Beloit Memorial High School, and joined the U.S. Army shortly after his seventeenth birthday. He married Barbara Jean Champion (Davies) on January 29, 1971 in an intimate ceremony. Shortly after being wed, they had their son Keith Davies, and a few years later their daughter, Dori Davies. Brad was employed by Hanson Pipe & Precast for 30 years, retiring in 2007. He was an award-winning horse-shoe player who also loved fishing for muskies and golfing. Brad loved his dogs, Sally, Spud, and Josie, especially soaking up the sun with them.
Brad is survived by his daughter Dori Davies, of Beloit; granddaughter Courtney Collins, of Madison; son Keith Davies and grandson Spencer Davies, of Surprise, AZ; grandson Logan (Kayleigh) Davies and great-grandson Layne Davies, of Azle, Texas; three sisters, Brenda (Jim) Home, of Rome, WI; Diane (Ed) Schoonover, of Beloit; Donna (John) Yuhas of Beloit; and two brothers, Mark (Donna) Davies of Big Flats, WI; and Tom (Terry) Davies, of Beloit. Brad is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Brad was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara Jean Davies, and two brothers, Jefferson Davies and James Davies.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the VA Hospital of Madison and Northern Illinois Hospice.
Brad's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit WI. Friends will be received on Friday in the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment and Full Military Burial Rites will be accorded at Eastlawn Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.