May 11, 1955 - August 16, 2021
Beloit, WI - Brad C. Whipp, 66, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 in his home.
He was born on May 11, 1955 in Red Wing, MN, the son of Blaine and Virginia (Luedke) Whipp. Brad was a 1973 graduate of Turner High School. He married Linda Loredo on September 24, 1982 in Waukesha, WI.
Brad was formerly employed by various places in the area driving truck. He was then employed by Prairie Ave Concrete, retiring after 18 years. Brad loved dogs, especially his one-year-old Pitbull, Buddy. He enjoyed Harleys, V-Twins and customizing bikes. He won many awards at bike shows. Linda and Brad traveled around Wisconsin, Colorado, Minnesota, Indiana and Iowa, just winging it and having a blast together. Brad was an A.B.A.T.E member and often went on motorcycle and benefit runs. Due to suffering from COPD, Brad became homebound for many years and his Facebook friends were his link to the world.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Linda; children, Michael Whipp of Sturtevant, WI and Teresa (Dave) Sherman of Beloit, WI; five grandchildren, Dustin (Amanda) Whipp, David Jr. Sherman, Christian (Kairi) Whipp, Cody Sherman and Micah (Rosie) Lytle; six great grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry Whipp of Beloit, WI and Ed (Leah) Whipp of East Troy, WI; best friends, Byran Fay, Mike Piccione and Carol Asp; and other relatives, friends and Facebook friends.
Brad was predeceased by his parents; nephew, Brian Whipp; niece, Anastasia Whipp; and sister-in-law, Denise Whipp.
A Memorial Visitation for Brad will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com