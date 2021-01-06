August 6, 1928 - January 5, 2021
Poplar Grove, IL - Bonnie Z. Jeffers, age 92 of Poplar Grove, IL died Tuesday January 5, 2021 in her home. She was born August 6, 1928 to the late Fred and Helen (Smith) Lambert in Capron, IL. She graduated from Capron High School, class of 1946. Bonnie married Jerrold "Jerry" Jeffers on June 23, 1948 in Capron, IL. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2006.
Bonnie was a longtime member of Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church where she enjoyed volunteering on the altar guild and helping in the kitchen for any church event. She worked for a short time at Highland Hospital in Belvidere but her main occupation and passion was as a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and neighborhood baker. She especially enjoyed baking and picking berries with Marie Hall, her lifelong friend. Bonnie took great pride in her baking and frequently took pies, cakes and brownies to family members, friends and neighbors. Bonnie was a host of many family reunions and prepared many meals for everyone who helped with the annual Jeffers' production sales. She also enjoyed working in her garden and anyone who knew her would say if she wasn't in the kitchen she was outside in her garden or at her asparagus patch. She loved dancing and playing cards at any family get-together or special occasion. For many years, she participated in a couples bowling league with her husband and dear friends, Don and Kay Hale. Bonnie never missed any sporting events for her son or grandson while they were growing up.She is survived by her son; Dennis Jeffers of Poplar Grove, her grandson; Jerrold Jeffers of Beloit, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister; Maureen Svensen, and her two brothers; Fayette Lambert and Robert Lambert.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice for the care & compassion they gave Bonnie. They would also like to thank several dear friends who helped care for Bonnie over the last several months, thus allowing her to remain in her lifelong home; Kay Hale, Gene Johnson, Dawn McIntyre and Pat Downey. They would also like to thank Dr. Leo and his staff at Beloit Hospital for the care they provided Bonnie over the years, they all helped preserve her quality of life
Bonnie's Private Family Funeral Service will take place at JEFFERSON PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHUECH with Rev. Linda Winkelman officiating. Private Burial at Jefferson Prairie East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial's to Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church. Please share memory or a condolence with the Jeffers family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton, WI 608-362-2000