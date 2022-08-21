Beloit, WI - Bonnie Seach age 78 of Beloit died Tuesday August 16, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. She was born January 6, 1944 to Raymond and Betty Finch in California. Bonnie graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1963. She married Peter J. Seach on October 24, 1964. Bonnie worked as a waitress all her life, over the years she worked at Woolworth's in the Beloit Plaza, Mr. Steak, Wagon Wheel Lodge, Logan's Inferno, Butterfly Club, 615 Club and the Liberty Inn. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden, sewing, birds and collecting dolls. Bonnie loved her many German shepherds, especially Deede, Heidi, Sheena, Julio, Jenny, Nayna, Jerry Lee and her special boy, Andre. Bonnie was an avid Packer Fan and Badger fan.
She is survived by her three sons, Don Seach, Tim Seach and Aaron (Tieara) Seach; and her five grandchildren, Rachael, Emily, Nicholas, Logan, Beau. She is further survived by her brothers in law, Arden (Teresa) Seach & Harlan (Carol) Southworth; her niece Gail (Russ) Aldrich and their son Tyler (Jenna); her nephew, Michael (Haley) Seach and their son, Trey and her nephew, Harlan (Sally) Southworth and their children, Sierra and Harlan and her special friend, Freda Adams.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
The family would like to thank the staff at UW Hospital, Agrace Hospice in Janesville and the Med-Flight team for the care they gave Bonnie.
Bonnie's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 in the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Visitation will be Monday August 22, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home and again on Tuesday in the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be private. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Seach Family on our website.