Bonnie Seach
January 6, 1944 - August 16, 2022

Beloit, WI - Bonnie Seach age 78 of Beloit died Tuesday August 16, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. She was born January 6, 1944 to Raymond and Betty Finch in California. Bonnie graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1963. She married Peter J. Seach on October 24, 1964. Bonnie worked as a waitress all her life, over the years she worked at Woolworth's in the Beloit Plaza, Mr. Steak, Wagon Wheel Lodge, Logan's Inferno, Butterfly Club, 615 Club and the Liberty Inn. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden, sewing, birds and collecting dolls. Bonnie loved her many German shepherds, especially Deede, Heidi, Sheena, Julio, Jenny, Nayna, Jerry Lee and her special boy, Andre. Bonnie was an avid Packer Fan and Badger fan.

