Bonnie May (Gillespie) Bennett

January 4, 1924 - May 5, 2023 Beloit, WI - Beloit, WI - Bonnie May Gillespie Bennett, born January 4, 1924, in St. Joseph, MO, to parents Frederick Adalbert Gillespie and Bessie Marie Morgan Gillespie, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2023, at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Beloit, WI, at the age of 99.

Before her marriage, Bonnie worked on de-icer lines for bombers during WWII and loved to go dancing at the USO in St. Jo, MO, where she met her former spouse Darrell. After moving with him to Beloit, she worked at Fox's Grocery, Tex's, and The Bonnie Bee, was manager of Bookland in the Beloit Plaza, and credit manager at the Diana Shop, but Bonnie was known best from her many years with the Beloit Public Library where she worked until she retired in 1997 at the age of 73.

Recommended for you