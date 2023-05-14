January 4, 1924 - May 5, 2023 Beloit, WI - Beloit, WI - Bonnie May Gillespie Bennett, born January 4, 1924, in St. Joseph, MO, to parents Frederick Adalbert Gillespie and Bessie Marie Morgan Gillespie, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2023, at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Beloit, WI, at the age of 99.
Before her marriage, Bonnie worked on de-icer lines for bombers during WWII and loved to go dancing at the USO in St. Jo, MO, where she met her former spouse Darrell. After moving with him to Beloit, she worked at Fox's Grocery, Tex's, and The Bonnie Bee, was manager of Bookland in the Beloit Plaza, and credit manager at the Diana Shop, but Bonnie was known best from her many years with the Beloit Public Library where she worked until she retired in 1997 at the age of 73.
Bonnie had a life-long love affair with books, poetry, and music. If you knew her, you knew how much she loved reading, telling stories, and singing. And her life was full of stories as interesting and varied as the music, books, and classic movies she loved so well. Likewise, you could not know Bonnie and not know her kindness and generosity. She spent her life serving in her church and community as long as she was able. Her sweet spirit touched many lives, and she never turned away anyone in need. She loved the Lord and believed in loving people exactly as they were and, in return, was well-loved by many.
She is survived by her sons Gregory (Terry) Bennett and Christopher (Barbara) Bennett and daughter Rebekah (Barry) Bovée; her grandchildren Jeff Bennett, Scott (Sherry) Bennett, Kristy (Randy) Edwards, Benjamin Bovée, Stormy (Adrian) Fisher, Heather (Steve) Maya, and Michelle VanMeter; great-grandchildren Jessica, Dylan, Winter, River, Nova Rain, Danielle, Victoria, Andrew David, Mercy, Grace, Faith, and Fiona; nieces Carol June (Jeptha) Adams, Judy Elliot, and Debra (Larry) Smith, nephew Merrill "Rick" Storms, and dear friend Mary Madison.
She was predeceased by her parents, her former husband Darrell Bennett, her sisters Juanita June Hansen and Winona Fern (Emory) Brown, Sister-in-Law Betty Dietz Bowser, and one great-granddaughter Brittany Mae George.
A visitation will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 2 pm at United Church of Beloit, 657 Bluff St., followed by a memorial service at 3 pm with Pastor Carol P. Taylor officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Friends at Beloit Library (FABL) or Beloit Regional Hospice in her honor. A later burial will be in Richland Center.
The Rosman Funeral Home in Beloit, WI is assisting the family with arrangements. 608-364-4477