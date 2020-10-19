July 3, 1954 - October 17, 2020
Rockford, IL - Bonnie L. Clapper age 66 of Rockford died Saturday October 17, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born July 3, 1954, in Beloit, WI. She grew up on the farm and loved animals. Bonnie graduated from Clinton High School, class of 1972. She married William Clapper on September 1, 1995 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Clinton. Bonnie was always "on the go," someone who could take charge and wanted things done right. She worked as a CNA until she retired on October 17, 2013. Bonnie and William were antique car enthusiasts, they worked side by side on their vehicles and attended numerous car shows and cruise nights. She also enjoyed jewelry making and beading, often giving her creations away. Bonnie was very fond of her house plants and loved watching hummingbirds at her multiple feeders.
She is survived by her husband William, two children, Amanda Larsen and Jeremy Larsen; two grand children Ashton and Hayden; mother Arliss Larsen; brothers Bob and Kenny Larsen; sisters Debbie O'Brien and Cathy Campbell; brother-in-law Bob Clapper and sister-in-law Sandy Tiffany.
She was preceded in death by her father Jerry Larsen and brother Dewaine Larsen.
The family would like to thank the staff of Beloit Memorial Hospital for the care and compassion they gave Bonnie.
Bonnie's Funeral Service and Burial will be private at a future date. A memorial is being established in her name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
