February 6, 1942 - February 5, 2021
Waukesha, WI - Bonnie Jean Murphy was born on February 6, 1942 in Waukesha, WI. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish in Punta Gorda, FL and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Tripoli, WI. Bonnie lived her retirement years part-time in Florida and at her cabin on Pier Lake in Tripoli. Bonnie enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved the outdoors, traveling, happy hours and cooking.
Bonnie enjoyed being an inaugural part of all her communities. She volunteered as a hospice caregiver at St. Vincent DePaul in Punta Gorda and St. Matthias in Minocqua and was a part of the Red Cross's Gallon Club. She found her happiness in helping others and donating her time to those in need.
Bonnie is survived by son Jeff (Joanie) Saunders, daughter Wendy (Pat) Green, daughter Gail (Mike) Hoard, Mike (Cathy) Murphy, Scott Murphy and Patrick Murphy; Grandchildren Jake and Haley Green, Michael, Eric, Ryan, Heather, Sean, Shane, Corey Murphy and Jesse and Tyler Braddy; brother Clyde Hare; Nephews Paul and Brian Hare; special friend Joe Marfia. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, first husband James Saunders, second husband, James P. Murphy and brother, Doug Hare.
A celebration of life will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Tripoli in the summer.