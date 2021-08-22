Bonnie J. Hamilton

October 18, 1941 - August 19, 2021
Beloit, WI - Bonnie June Hamilton, 79, of Beloit, WI, died on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Sun Valley Homes East.
She was born on October 18, 1941 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Joe and Vivian (Jero) Wickham. She married Clayton Hamilton Jr. on July 2, 1971 in South Beloit, IL. He predeceased her on October 17, 2009.
Bonnie graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1959. She was employed by Warner's and Beloit Computer Center before her marriage.
Survivors include her children, David Mikel of Hixton, WI and Heather Hamilton of Ballwin, MO; three grandchildren, David Mikel Jr., Amber Mikel, and Alecia (Cory) Bowen; and seven great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; son, Daniel Mikel; sister, Rose Ann Wickham, and stepfather, Earl Field.
Funeral services will be at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, https://www.elephants.com, or by mailing a check to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, PO Box 393, Hohenwald, TN 38462.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.