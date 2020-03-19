November 13, 1936 - March 17, 2020
Colby, WI -- Bonnie B. Schoelzel, 83, of Colby, WI, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Beloit. She was born November 13, 1936 in Richland Center, WI, the daughter of Guy and Mary (Turnipseed) Bender Sr. Bonnie was a graduate of Richland Center High School. Bonnie was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a volunteer for the V.F.W. in Colby, WI, and Unity, WI.
Survivors include her sons, Pat Buhmeyer of Beloit, WI, and Mike Buhmeyer of Janesville, WI; five grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Lou Hughes; brother, Robert (Linda) Bender; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, James Schoelzel; brothers: Guy Jr., Vaughn, Roger and David Bender; and sister, Patricia Kuykendall.
There will be no services for Bonnie. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
