December 17, 1927 - May 2, 2020
Clinton, WI -- Bonnie B. Ahlert age 92, died Saturday May 2, 2020 in her home. She was born December 17, 1927 to the late Henry and Nora (Teepel) Knopp in Alden Township, McHenry Co. IL. Bonnie married David Ahlert on March 6, 1948 at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Sharon. He preceded her in death on October 4, 2017 She was longtime and active member of Christ Ev. Lutheran Church serving in the Ladies Aide. Bonnie worked as a secretary for nearly 50 years at the Clinton Co-op until her retirement. Dave and Bonnie never had children but were inseparable from their marriage until his death.
She is survived by her sister, Donna Kitzman; her two sisters in law, Emma Baehr and Marian (James) Johnson and many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four siblings and her beloved dog, Cookie.
Special thanks to Beloit Regional Hospice especially Pam, Nancy & Beth. Thank you to the Willowick Clinton Staff for taking such good care of Bonnie.
Bonnie's Graveside Service will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday May 8, 2020 in the CLINTON CEMETERY, CLINTON WI with Rev. Andrew M. Harris officiating. Memorials to Christ Ev. Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Beloit Regional Hospice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Ahlert family on our website.
