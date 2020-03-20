May 27, 1947 - March 17, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Bonita S. Thostenson, 72, of Beloit passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, St. Patrick's Day, peacefully in her home with her family by her side. Born May 27, 1947, in Sterling, Illinois, the daughter of Ralph and Janette (Yunker) Bohms. Bonita married Donald F. Thostenson on September 4, 1965; he preceded her in death on December 31, 2004. Bonita retired from Gardener Machine after 47 years. She was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. She enjoyed her summer vacations Up North in Wisconsin and to Mexico with family. She enjoyed visiting with her friends at Viking Lanes, playing the poker machines, watching game shows, her scratch off tickets and having breakfast every morning at Dita's. She loved coming home to her roommate (dog), Q-Tip.
Bonita is lovingly survived by her daughter, Tiffany E. Thostenson Atwell; grandson, Ansel J. Atwell; siblings: Linda (Lee) Phelps, Edward Bohms, Lucinda (Allen) Seidel and Timothy Bohms and numerous nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Deborah Bohms.
A Celebration of Life gathering for Bonita will take place in the near future. The family will place gathering information in the Beloit Daily News once planned. A private family burial will take place at Floral Lawn Cemetery. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. Please check their website for up to date service information or to leave the family a condolence: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477
The family would like to give a special thank you to Mercy ICU and Hospice for the exceptional care given.
