Bonita L. "Bonnie" Gray

October 19, 1949 - July 18, 2021
Beloit, WI - Bonita "Bonnie" Louise Gray, 71, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on October 29, 1949 in Superior, WI the daughter of George and Alice (Rivord) Williams.
Bonnie was formerly a waitress at the Wagon Wheel for many years, where she met the love of her life, Larry. They got married on October 5, 1986 in Hawaii and were inseparable until his passing on December 1, 2020. Bonnie moved to the Ecolab Company where she retired after working for 22 years.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Bonnie loved spending time with her family, siblings and many friends. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed many years on bowling leagues and loved to play bingo. Bonnie and Larry were both very active in the South Beloit American Legion and Women's Auxiliary. She lived a very full life that was ended too soon.
Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia (Tom) Tews and Sandy Gray; sons, Larry Jr. Robbie, David, and Jerry (Kelly) Gray; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, George (Lori) Williams, Dan (Lyla) Williams, Jeff Williams, Ruth Olson, Thomas Williams, Georgann Dzelak, Kathy (Dan) Dawson, Robert (Denise) Williams and Tim (Sandy) Williams.
Bonnie was predeceased by her parents; sister, Mary Alice Wise; Brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Bea Williams; sister-in-law, Sandie Williams and brother-in-law, George Dzelak.
A Celebration of Life for Bonnie will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at South Beloit American Legion, 14879 Dorr Rd., South Beloit, IL 61080 with a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor David Meding. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.
