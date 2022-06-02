Lake Mills, WI - On Friday, May 27th, Bob Walrath, loving husband and father of two children, passed away peacefully at the age of 76 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. And for the record, Bob did not lose his battle with Lewy Body Dementia. When he died, the Lewy Body Dementia died, so technically it was a tie! Bob fought valiantly until the end.
Bob was born on April 14, 1946 in Beloit, Wisconsin to the late Don and Betty (Elsom) Walrath. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1964 and then obtained a degree in Economics from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Following a 6 year service in the Army Reserve, Bob dedicated over 30 years working within the Unemployment Compensation Department for the State of Wisconsin until his retirement in 2001. On June 10, 1967, Bob married his high school sweetheart Lynne Warriner. Bob and Lynne raised one daughter, Stefanie, and one son, Dan. Bob was a long-standing member of Hope Lutheran Church in McFarland, Wisconsin.
Bob loved sports throughout his life with baseball, fishing, ice fishing and golfing being among his favorites. Golfing was at the top of his list, especially as Bob was the proud "owner" of three holes-in-one. Bob enjoyed woodworking and crafting with Lynne over the years, as well as going to garage sales searching for hidden treasures. Most of all, Bob enjoyed spending time with his growing family during his retirement years.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Don, his mother, Betty, and his brother, Don. Bob is survived by his wife, Lynne, his two children, Stefanie Wells (Scott) and Dan Walrath, his four grandchildren, Sam Wells (Whit), Lydia Wells, Seth Wells and Quinn Walrath, his one great-grandchild, Olive Wells, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
At Bob's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. If desired, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care located in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin.