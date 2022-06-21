Beloit, WI - Blanche C. Bailey, 86, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Willowick Assisted Living.
She was born on September 11, 1935 in Gays Mills, WI, the daughter of Otto and Vivian (Hays) Phillips. Blanche was a 1953 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She later received her Associates Degree. She married Darold Bailey. He predeceased her on October 28, 1980.
Blanche was formerly an Interior Designer. She was a former President of the Junior Women's Club, board member of the Angel Museum and planned several of her class reunions. Blanche was an avid Green Bay Packer and Golden State Warriors fan. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing bridge, euchre and gambling at Ho-Chunk, where she was often lucky. Blanche loved to bake, sing and dance; she always knew how to have fun. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family and Christmas time.
Survivors include her children, Scott (Sarah) Walters, Lynn (Jeffery) Stacks, Ann Olson and LeeAnn (Marvin) Curry; special granddaughter, Lara (Paul) Johnson; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Elliot) Weiner, Maggie (Paul) Foltz, Dr. Abby Walters, Ross (Natalie) Zentner, Noah Zentner, Blake Stacks (fiancé, Brit Davis), Ryan Stacks, Alyssa Garrido (fiancé, Mike Batt), Alex Olson, Andrew Olson, Aryn Olson, Savannah Curry and Shelby Curry; great grandchildren, Rylie Garrido, Annie Garrido, Sadie Weiner and Daniel Foltz; and special friend, Charles Van Horn.
Blanche was predeceased by her parents; brother, Frank; sister, Barbara; son-in-law, Don Olson; and sister-in-law, Paula Phillips.
A Memorial Service for Blanche will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Inurnment will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home.