Beverly Schoonover

November 3, 2020
Beloit, WI - Beverly Fern Schoonover departed this life on November 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva and Charlie Franklin; daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Tom Rasmusson; son, Wyatt; and mother and father-in-law, Joseph and Violet.
She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Watson Schoonover; son, Wayne Schoonover; and several nieces and nephews.
Beverly Fern Schoonover was born on July 10, 1941, to the union of Eva and Charlie Franklin in Beloit, WI. Beverly received her formal education in Beloit School District in Beloit, WI. Beverly accepted Christ as her Savior in 1982, and was united with St. Andrew Lutheran. Beverly Franklin was united in holy matrimony with Watson Schoonover on November 28, 1959, in So. Beloit, IL. Their union was blessed with three children. She was employed by Freeman Shoe for four years, then became a housewife. Her hobbies were crafts and sewing.