July 20, 1962 - July 27, 2020
Beloit,WI -- Beverly Jean Zimmerman, 58, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home in Beloit. The former Beverly Jean Carpenter was born on July 20, 1962 in Beloit, the daughter of Frederick Joseph and June Maxine (Peterson) Carpenter. Bev lived her entire life in Beloit and married Ron Zimmerman in August 28, 2004 in Janesville, Wisconsin. For more than 30 years Bev ran a daycare service out of her home, taking care of both her own grandchildren whom she loved and adored as well as countless other children who would often call her "Nana". Bev also worked part-time for many years at The Mouse Tavern and Restaurant, and The Mat Laundry Service both in Beloit. Taking care of children was one of the biggest joys of her life. In fact a few years ago she began taking care of a second generation of little ones including a little boy named Quincy who was one her favorites. When Bev wasn't working you could often find her with her "trusty bottle of Sprite" either playing Bingo or trying her luck on a video poker machine.
Bev is survived by her husband, Ron; children, Timothy (Kristin Linder) of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Jessica (Joseph Stackhouse) of Beloit; stepson, Chris Zimmerman of Beloit; grandchildren: Cameron Stackhouse, Benjamin Schroeder, Skylei Zimmerman, Naomi Stackhouse, Seth Schroeder, and Takoda Zimmerman; siblings: Susan (Darole) Hollenbach, Judy Jero, June (Earl) Everingham, and Steven Carpenter all of Beloit; half brother, Scott Burdick of Grand Rapids, Michigan; daughter-in-law, Katie Schroeder of Beloit; sister-in-law, Sandy (George) Hendee of Beloit; brothers-in-law, Gary (Aleda) Zimmerman, and Jimmy (Sherry Hammel) Zimmerman all of Beloit; best friend, Connie Hanmer of Kansas City, Missouri; along with countless nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends. Bev was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald Carpenter, and Bill "Carp" Carpenter; father and mother-in-law, Leonard and Elsie Zimmerman; and sister-in-law, Mary Carpenter.
A memorial gathering will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.