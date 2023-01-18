January 16, 2023 Beloit, WI - Beverly Dean Reavis, 89, beloved Wife of Duane Reavis and Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother & Great Great Grandmother, affectionately referred to as "Noni". Bev was born in Monroe, Wisconsin and passed away at Beloit Memorial Hospital on January 16, 2023 with her family by her side. Bev was an absolute "Shopping Professional" with an impeccable flair for design. She also had a passion for golf, wintering in Florida and was devoted to her family. Bev belonged to the West Shore Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses her entire adult life while raising her 2 children, Jill (Michael) Woerth of Bethpage, TN and Rick (Sue) Reavis of Beloit, WI. Bev is survived by her daughter Jill & husband Michael Woerth, her son Rick & his wife Sue Reavis and Lori Reavis her Daughter-In-Love. Survived also by 6 Grandchildren: Ryan Woerth of Madison, WI, Jaime Hernandez (Woerth) of Antioch, TN, Jeffrey Woerth of Lebanon, TN, Nicole (Ryan) Johnson of Davenport, IA, Tiffany (Andy) Richards of Rockford, IL and Ross (Nicolina) Reavis of Elmhurst, IL, 6 Great Grandchildren: Jilliana Hernandez, Diego Hernandez, Violet Pena, Duncan Woerth, MaGuire Johnson, MaKenzie Johnson and 1 Great Great Grandson Leo Hernandez, as well as 2 nieces Beth & Carol. She was predeceased by the Love of Her Life & High School Sweetheart of 54 years, Duane, her parents Richard & Mabel Strickland and a brother, Jack Strickland. The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 with a visitation at 2:00 pm, followed by the Memorial Service at 3:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 650 Newark Road, Beloit, WI. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com
