February 17, 1934 - October 2, 2022 South Beloit, IL - Beverly Champlin, 88, of South Beloit, Illinois passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. She was born on February 17, 1934, the daughter to Bessie and Lyman Purdy in Beloit, Wisconsin. She married the love of her life, Art Champlin on July 16, 1950 and they were together for 74 years. Beverly worked side by side helping her husband run their business, A & B Auto for over 60 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Along with helping run the business, Beverly enjoyed planting flowers, spending time with her family and baking the best cookies! She had a kind and caring heart and will be missed by many. Art Champlin give his tribute to Beverly: "74 years ago I came into South Beloit and found an angel. We were together 74 years, which she took care of me. She has been in my heart all the time and will be 'til I'm gone. I loved her then and will always. We will be together in time and be with our family in the future. Thank you for everything my dearest Bev." -your loving husband, Art.
Bev is survived by her husband, Art; daughter, Cheryle Myers, Sandra Moore, Alice Keniston; 10 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren and special little buddy, "Puppy" aka "Donut Dog." She is preceded in death by her parents, 12 siblings, 2 beloved sons, Harlen and Arthur, sons-in-law, Robert Myers and Larry Keniston.
A celebration of Beverly's life will be on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at A & B Auto. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. To extend online condolences, please visit: wwwrosmanfuneralhome.com.
