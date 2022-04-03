Beloit, WI - Beverly Jean Bingham, 80, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 residing with her niece and nephew Ed and Linda Spychalski.
She was born January 5, 1942 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Henry and Helen Marie Moe. Graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1960 graduate. She married Robert R. Bingham on July 29, 1961. He predeceased her on January 26, 2003.
Beverly was employed by McCleary's Industry for 33 years. She was a member and attended St. John's Lutheran Church of Beloit, WI.
She devoted her life for many years preparing meals after work hours for her mother and brother only to return home for dinner with her husband. She was very giving, had a fun and wonderful personality and was hard working. Beverly enjoyed art and painting, a big fan of the Green Bay Packers, visiting Rotary Gardens, taking family trips, listening to music, fishing, decorating her home and for the holidays.
Survivors include brother, Merle D. Moe (Charlene Dauth) of Luling, LA; several nieces and nephews; great and great-great nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Emma Kellet of South Beloit, IL and Florence Bingham of Beloit, WI; cousins, Louise of WI and Nancy Jo of FL; and special child hood friend, Mary Franklin.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Robert R. Bingham and brother, Ronald "Ron" Moe.
A Funeral Service for Beverly will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 in the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1000 Bluff St., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Dennis Roser officiating. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Flowers are welcome, but the family asks that memorials be made in her name to Beloit Regional Hospice for the special care given.