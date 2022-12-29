Beverly A. Cochrane

January 12, 1933 - December 28, 2022 Beloit, WI - Beverly A. Cochrane 89, of Beloit, Wisconsin died Wednesday December 28, 2022, at Willowick in Beloit. She was born January 12, 1933, to Armand and Ann (Schmidt) Fregeau in Beloit. Bev graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1951. She married William H. Cochrane on November 10, 1951, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Beloit. He preceded her in death on December 2, 2014. Bev was employed by Beloit Corporation as a traffic manager for many years until her retirement and was a member of the Beloit Corporation Quarter Century Club.

In 1971, Beverly with her husband started an Exotic Game Farm called "Wild Wings Estate" raising swans, geese, ducks and pheasants from all over the world. They had the second largest collection in the State of Wisconsin. Bev & Bill shipped birds to several zoos and sold to private collectors. This was their passion for 43 years. They were also Beekeepers for 27 years and enjoyed taking the honey off in the fall. Besides having the game farm, her big passion was fishing. She loved going to northern Wisconsin to fish Muskies. Bev & Bill also liked to ocean fish in the Caribbean. Their special location was Belize, where they went every year for 28 years. They have several mounted fish in their home that they designed, built and resided for over 58 years. Bev was a kind and generous person to all that knew her. She was a great Packer and Colt fan.

