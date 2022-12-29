January 12, 1933 - December 28, 2022 Beloit, WI - Beverly A. Cochrane 89, of Beloit, Wisconsin died Wednesday December 28, 2022, at Willowick in Beloit. She was born January 12, 1933, to Armand and Ann (Schmidt) Fregeau in Beloit. Bev graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1951. She married William H. Cochrane on November 10, 1951, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Beloit. He preceded her in death on December 2, 2014. Bev was employed by Beloit Corporation as a traffic manager for many years until her retirement and was a member of the Beloit Corporation Quarter Century Club.
In 1971, Beverly with her husband started an Exotic Game Farm called "Wild Wings Estate" raising swans, geese, ducks and pheasants from all over the world. They had the second largest collection in the State of Wisconsin. Bev & Bill shipped birds to several zoos and sold to private collectors. This was their passion for 43 years. They were also Beekeepers for 27 years and enjoyed taking the honey off in the fall. Besides having the game farm, her big passion was fishing. She loved going to northern Wisconsin to fish Muskies. Bev & Bill also liked to ocean fish in the Caribbean. Their special location was Belize, where they went every year for 28 years. They have several mounted fish in their home that they designed, built and resided for over 58 years. Bev was a kind and generous person to all that knew her. She was a great Packer and Colt fan.
Bev is survived by her brother, Jim Fregeau; her two special nephews, Randy (Becky) Ramsey and Tom Ramsey; and many nieces and nephews.
She will be sadly missed by all the knew her. A special "thanks" to Beloit Regional Hospice for all of their support at this difficult time and to all the nurses and staff at Willowick who cared for her. They were all wonderful and caring.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her sister, Lucille Stowers, her two brothers in law, Louis Stowers & Raymond Ramsey, her sister-in-law Shirley Fregeau and her two nephews Perry Ramsey & Mark Fregeau.
A Celebration of Beverly's Life will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, WI with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Interment will be in Eastlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.