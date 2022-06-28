Beverley Lois (Jones) Bartlett

Rockford, IL - On July 26, 2021, Beverley Lois Bartlett died after a short illness in Rockford, IL. She was 84. She was known for her generosity, her beaming pride in her children and grandchildren, her world-class comforting hugs, her listening ear, and her sage counsel. She was an outgoing, competitive, smart, independent-minded woman, who often operated on "Jones time," caught up in the serendipitous discovery of an estate sale or finishing a good book.
Beverley was born on January 5, 1937, in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, oldest daughter of Lionel and Gladys (Herring) Jones. Her childhood on the plains of Saskatchewan was the origin of her love of barns and taking the hidden, scenic backroads.
Beverley had an intrepid adventurous side. She recounted the time in her early 20's when she had to make a fateful choice between buying a 1958 MG (in British racing-car green -- her favorite color), or hitchhiking around Europe. The travel won that time, although she always did love a fast and jaunty car, and seldom turned down a stoplight challenge.
While traveling through West Germany, she rang up a former sweetheart, David Bartlett, who was stationed there with the Canadian military. They married on December 16, 1961.
In 1972, Beverley and David made their home with their four children in Roscoe, IL, in a historic house that was originally built as a stagecoach stop in 1837. The house sat on seventeen forested, hilly acres with the spring-fed Kinnikinnick Creek running through the property.
Beverley is predeceased by husband, David Bartlett; survived by her children: Bradley (Max) of Knoxville, TN, Daniel (Stacia) of Rockton, IL, Libbey (Michael Paul) of Oak Park, IL, and Michael (Kathy) of Portland, OR; and her treasured grandchildren: Samantha, Jordan, Joshua, Calvin, Alexander, Annalise, Ingrid, and Simone.
Beverley's life will be celebrated on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Prairie St. Brewing Co., 200 Prairie St. in Rockford. On Sunday, July 3, 2022, a memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM at Hunter United Methodist Church, 3315 Hunter Rd., Caledonia, IL.
