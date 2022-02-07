July 17, 1935 - February 3, 2022
Beloit, WI - Beulah Mae (Bohnert) Knutson, 86, of Beloit, was called to her eternal home on Thursday, February 3, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born July 17, 1935 to the late Merlin and Lillian (Green) Bohnert in Cashton, WI. She graduated from Sparta High School in 1953, before moving to Beloit where she met and married Albert L. Knutson on October 16, 1954 at St. John's Lutheran Church. She worked at WP&L until leaving to start their family.
Beulah's greatest love was her family. She was proud of being a wonderful wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a dedicated member of St. John's Lutheran Church and active in the Women's Guild. Over the years she spent a great deal of her time helping others by donating over 25 gallons of blood, visiting shut-ins, volunteering at the American Red Cross, Caritas, and Bethesda. She made many good friends through church, Grinnell Hall, Mystery Tour bus trips, and bowling on various women's leagues. She especially enjoyed going to watch her (great) grandchildren's activities, cheering on the Packers and traveling, among her favorites a trip to Hawaii with Al. She loved to play games and was a fan of anything Red, White, and Blue or patriotic themed. She was proud to say she was a Breast Cancer survivor not once, but twice.
She is survived by her three children, Sandra Tess of Beloit, Ronald Knutson of Roscoe, IL and Karen Knutson of Waukesha, WI; two grandchildren, Shawn (April) Tess & Brittany Tess and two great grandchildren, Brynn & Breken Tess; sisters-in-law, Claire Hottmann, Lois (Bruce) Douglas, Sidley Knutson and Harriet Bohnert, whom she loved like sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, LaVerne, her sisters, Edith (Bill) Fallin and Ilene (Elmer) Amborn and her brothers, Bob (Irene), Harold (Arlys) & Clifford Bohnert; brothers-in-law, Robert Knutson, Earl Knutson, Jr., Richard Hottmann and sisters-in-law, Jean (Art) Ligman, Evelyn (Donnie) Butteris and Joyce (Jack) Royceton.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice in Janesville and the Beloit Health Systems Dialysis Center for the wonderful care they gave Beulah, and Pastor Roser for his spiritual support, friendship, and prayers.
VISITATION will precede the service Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Church from 11:00 am until the time of service. FUNERAL SERVICES begin at 1:00 pm Friday, February 11, 2022 at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1000 Bluff Street, Beloit with Rev. Dennis Roser officiating. Burial to follow at Floral Lawns Cemetery in South Beloit, IL. Following the interment at Floral Lawns, guests are invited to rejoin the family at the church for a luncheon in the Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be given in her memory to St. John's Lutheran Church, the American Cancer Society, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, American Heart Association or Agrace Hospice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
