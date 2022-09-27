Betty Susan "Sue" Sager

Betty Susan "Sue" Sager died on September 24, 2022 in Milwaukee, WI surrounded by her family.

She was born to Kenneth and Elizabeth (Stafford) Wallace on February 25, 1955 in Richland Center, WI. She married Thomas Sager on January 7, 1978 at her parent's home in Clinton, WI. Together, they raised two children that they were both very proud of: Elizabeth and Benjamin. In 2019, she was pleasantly surprised to become a grandmother to Selena who she adored with all of her heart. Sue was a fiercely independent woman with an amazing sense of humor and a laugh to match. She cherished her role as the family mischief maker and loved every moment of it. She was proud of the fact that she was the one to teach the younger ones to swear and to put olives on their fingers.

Recommended for you