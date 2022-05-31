Beloit, WI - Betty Charlene Smithson was born and raised in South Beloit, IL, and was a member of the Catholic Church. She graduated from South Beloit High, and attended Rock Valley College, earning her Associates Degree. Betty continued her education, receiving her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Hospital Administration. For many years, Betty lived and worked in the Seattle, WA area, eventually settling in Bellingham, WA, where she worked at Peace Health and St. Joseph's Hospitals as Accounts Receivable Manager. After leaving St Joseph's, she became manager of the Medical Alert Lifeline Program. Upon retiring, Betty returned to live in Beloit, WI.
Betty leaves to cherish her legacy three daughters: Victoria (Leroy) Robinson, Cheryl Woods and Dyanne (Donnie) Listenbee; grandchildren: Angela Robinson, Jason (Melissa) Robinson), Autumn Robinson, Michelle Robinson, Nicholas (Janelle Davidson) Cates, Tawaun (Melissa) Cates, Dejuan Listenbee, Tesha (Terry) Cates, Jazz (Brittany) Listenbee, Cynthia Maum, Arik Givhan, Brian Little, and Derrell Dixon; great-grandchildren: Anthony and Jaden Robinson, Devin Robinson, Anaisa Cates, Dakota Davidson, Jaeven, Tianne and Braylen Cates, Delayna and Brooke Listenbee, Tayvon "Tay" Cates , Jaylah "Jbird" and Isaiah "I.J.")Listenbee all sweetly called her Coffee Grandma; great-great-grandchildren, Bryson Davidson and Devon Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Charlotte Smithson (nee Fite); and four siblings.
