Betty M. Fogle

March 7, 1928 - April 7, 2021
Beloit, WI - Betty Mae Fogle, 93, of Beloit, WI, died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, South Beloit, IL.
She was born on March 7, 1928 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Fay and Pearl (Summers) Burchfield. Betty was a 1946 graduate of South Beloit High School. She married Arnold Fogle on January 29, 1949. He predeceased her on April 14, 2011.
Betty was a homemaker and life-long member of Faith Lutheran Church. She enjoyed ceramics, gardening, traveling, bowling on a league, and meeting the girls for lunch and card club once a month. Betty loved her family and was very active in their lives.
Survivors include her son, Rick (Amy) Fogle; daughter, Diane (Brian) Farmer; grandchildren, Stephen (Jackie) Fogle, and Kyle (Krystal) Farmer; great grandsons, Maverick, Max, and Matt; sister, Marilyn (Dale) Moffitt; sister-in-law, Dolores Harris; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; son, Doug Fogle and brother, Donald Burchfield.
A Funeral Service for Betty will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in the Floral Lawn Cemetery Chapel, 835 Dearborn Ave., South Beloit, IL, with Pastor Jay Quinn officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the chapel. Social distancing and face masks are required. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
