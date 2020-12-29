February 14, 1936 - December 23, 2020
Bozeman, MT - Betty Lou Lanzendorfer (nee Tullis), 84 years young, left her earthly body on December 23, 2020 and is on a journey to new adventures. She was her parents' Valentine baby in the year 1936. Betty started life in Cleveland, Ohio with her parents Elida and Jasper Tullis. Her three older halfbrothers were independent by the time she arrived, so she was doted on by her parents, brothers, and sisters-in-laws. Miss Betty Lou ruled the roost, and continued to do so throughout her life.
On June 22 1956 Betty and Glenn Lanzendorfer were joined in marriage. Together they raised four children: Kathi Tullis, Scott (Kathy) Lanzendorfer, David (Terri) Lanzendorfer, and Donna Haney. She filled their childhoods with camping, traveling, ice skating, music, scouts, and magical family holidays. She was an amazing cook and her recipes are now being prepared by her offspring for their children and grandchildren. Betty took her role as mother very seriously and blessed her kids with many happy memories. She modeled the importance of serving others; she was heavily involved in Girl Scouts and was a long-time hospital volunteer.
Later in life, Betty moved to Aurora, Colorado, attended SSS Travel School, and became a successful travel agent. After her retirement from that industry, she relocated to Gallatin County and eventually ran a welcoming/greeting company in the valley. She also spent time as a courier for the Montana Title Company. In her spare time, Betty sewed, quilted, knitted, and caned chairs. She was not one for sitting with idle hands!
Betty loved dogs and was never without a four-pawed pal. Peggy, Banjo, Fritz, Tucker, Cocoa, Elmo, and Earl are anxiously awaiting a reunion with their adoring mother.
After an Alzheimer's diagnosis, Betty moved into the Bozeman Lodge. As her disease progressed, she joined a new family at the Spring Creek Inn Memory Care Community and did her best to keep everyone - staff and residents - in line. She embraced her new friends and caregivers, and they swathed her in love and compassion. We are forever grateful for the care she received from all at the Spring Creek Inn.
Betty is survived by her four children, Kathi Tullis of Bozeman, MT, Scott Lanzendorfer of Beloit, WI, Donna Haney of Janesville, WI, and David Lanzendorfer of Eagan, MN. Her grandchildren are Nicole and Taylor Haney, Emma and Anna Lanzendorfer, Amber Parr, and Katharine Tullis Grant. She also has a host of great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and halfbrothers, Joe, Moe, and Charles Robinson.
No public service is planned, but you may remember Betty with a donation to the Girls Scouts of America, the Humane Society, Hospice, or to Spring Creek Inn Memory Care Community.
"Grieve not .... Nor speak of me with tears.
But laugh and talk of me as if I were beside you ...
I loved you so ... T'was heaven here with you."
Isla Paschal