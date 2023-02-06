May 26, 1936 - February 4, 2023 Beloit, WI - Betty Jane Wright, age 86 of Beloit went to live with our Lord on Saturday February 4, 2023, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 26, 1936, the daughter of Carson and Edith (Johnson) Brookens in Bloomington, WI. Growing up in Beloit, she attended Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1954. She married Richard Carl Wright, the love of her life on June 22, 1958, in the First United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death in 2001. Betty was employed as a secretary at United Steel Workers, the First United Methodist Church of Beloit, Fairbanks Morse, and Cox's Garden Center each spring. Her favorite job was being a homemaker and wife. Betty served her community by volunteering on many boards & committees including Beloit City Council, PTO, Beloit School Board, and the Landlords Association. In her later years, Betty volunteered with Rock County Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Caritas, where she grew close to her clients as she shared with them the Lord's love. Betty was a devout Christian all her life.
She is survived by her six children, Leesa (Frank) Murry, Stacy (David) Stout, Janet (Todd) Walls, Sharon (Todd) Hanson, Mary (David) Kreinz and Russell Wright; sixteen grandchildren, and twenty-six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her grandson, Tyler Kreinz.
The family would like to give special thanks to her wonderful caretakers, Shateqwa and Dahkia Smith, special friend Kim Bown. Also special thanks to nurses, Jolie Larsen & Dawn Correll, the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice and Chaplain Mark Maxted.
Betty's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday February 9, 2023, in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, with Pastor Chris Carlson officiating. Friends will be received on Thursday in the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Floral Lawns Cemetery Chapel. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.