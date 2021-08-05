Betty Jane (Daugherty) Hutton

May 14, 1937 - July 25, 2021
Minneapolis, MN - Age 84 of Beloit, WI passed away peacefully on July 25, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN where she has resided for the last five years. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard . Survived by daughters Mary(Steve}LaMere, Teresa(Todd) Van Krevelen, Cheryl(Dan)Wright and son David (Sharon)Hutton. Also survived by sisters Jean Gilliland and Jill Bailey along with 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was kind to everyone she met, and was loved by all. We miss her dearly.
Services will be held August 09, 2021 at 11AM at Rock Valley Chapel. Burial at Eastlawn Cemetery.