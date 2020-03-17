January 1, 1935 - March 14, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Betty J. Sturm, age 85, died unexpectedly on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital She was born January 1, 1935 to the late Archie and Edith (Crist) White in Davenport, Iowa. Betty married Dan Sturm, and he preceded her in death on July 26, 2016. Betty enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, and doting over her dog, Penny. She was active in the Baptist Church Community and cherished the many friendships she maintained over the years. Betty will be remembered as a prolific poet with a kind heart.
She is survived by her two children, Jordy (Steve) Hammond and Mark (Lori) Sturm; five grandchildren: Steven (Bonnie) Hammond, Jennifer Paulson, Ryan (Rachael) Hammond, Chelsea Sturm and Nicole Sturm; six great-grandchildren: Alex, Amelia, Ethan, Jordon, Alice and Celia; and many Church friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother; and her sister.
A Private Family Funeral will be held at a later date. A memorial is being established in her name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, www.brianmarkfh.com.
