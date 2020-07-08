February 15, 1925 - July 5, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Betty J. Shepherd, age 95, of Janesville died Sunday July 5, 2020 in her home. She was born February 15, 1925 to the late George and Amy (Turk) Clark in Crawford County, WI. She married James "Bill" Shepherd on January 18, 1943 in Clinton. He preceded her in death on December 27, 2006. Betty lived her entire married life in Shopiere. She worked at Besley Bendix for many years until her retirement in 1987. Betty spent the first 14 years of retirement enjoying life with family and traveling. She also enjoyed many years watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren playing baseball and football. Betty will be remembered for her family gambling trips.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice Eileen Rusch; her brother, Harold "Buck" Clark and her favorite son in law, Steve Campbell; four grandchildren: Kara (Kevin) Anderson, Kim (Jeff) Heller, Terry (Sue) Scheehle and Dan (Michelle) Rusch; six great grandchildren: Kyle, Colin, Sara, Brad, Nick and Nichole and eight great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and her daughter, Karen "Kaye" Campbell.
The family would like to thank the staff
at Rock Haven for the care they gave Betty.
Betty's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday July 10, 2020 in the BRIAN MARK Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, WI. Interment will follow the service at Shopiere Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website. Face masks and social distancing is required.
