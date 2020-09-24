September 6, 1925 - September 23, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Betty J. Ritter, 95, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in her home.
She was born September 6, 1925 in Churubusco, IN, the daughter of Bernard and Vera (Hammel) Matteson. Betty attended Beloit High School. She married Robert Fredrick Ritter on August 20, 1943 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on September 11, 2008. Betty worked alongside her husband on the family farm. She enjoyed dancing, crocheting, crafting, flower and vegetable gardening. Betty was a member of the Will-O-Gold Homemakers Club.
Survivors include her son, Rick (Nancy) of rural Beloit; daughter, Vicki (Jerry) Seichter of rural Brodhead; grandchildren: Todd Ritter, Daniel (Linda) Ritter, Michael (Amy) Ritter, Gene (Annie) Ritter, Sarah (Gary) Woodman-Ronek, Nathan (Stacey) Woodman, Matthew Woodman and Anna Woodman; 19 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Shirley Matteson. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers;, one sister and one grandson, Grant.
Funeral service for Betty will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2535 Austin Place, Beloit, WI, with Bishop Andy Burningham officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation will also be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the church.