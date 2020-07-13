March 7, 1927 - July 5, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Betty J. McNely, 93, of Beloit passed away July 5, 2020 at Riverside Terrace. She was born March 7, 1927 in Alliance, Ohio. The daughter of Raymond and Pauline Hoffman (Bradshaw). She graduated from Alliance High School in 1945. She married her high school sweetheart Robert W. McNely on Feb. 14th, 1948. After high school mom worked at Babcock and Wilcox as a secretary and in the evenings as an usher at the Mount Union Theater in Alliance. (yes, she carried a flashlight). After moving the family to Beloit, WI. in 1968. Mom worked for the Beloit Daily News in the classified ad dept. She could type as fast as you could read your ad to her. For the better part of her life though Betty was a homemaker. Mom was a very creative and artistic person. When first married she did not know how to sew or cook, so she learned. She enjoyed sewing and cooking all her life. Betty and Robert had 3 sons Barry, Brad and Brian. She loved and supported her family. When her son Barry was young, he played Hot Stove League baseball. So, mom learned how to keep score and became the team scorekeeper. The family move to Wisconsin was bittersweet. Betty and her family left Alliance the same day her son Barry had been drafted. Mom enjoyed the challenge of a new beginning in Wisconsin. She learned oil painting, winning awards and selling her art. Betty and her friend Dee Fischer were regulars at the Rockton art fair for 15 years selling their dried flower arrangements. Betty enjoyed playing golf as a member of the Womens League at Krueger Golf Course. She rarely kept score. Betty and Bob were members of Sun Valley Presbyterian Church and made lifelong friendships within their church family. In retirement Betty and Bob had more time to travel and enjoy family and their first grandchild Bill. Jamaica, Florida, the Carolinas and Tuscon, AZ. which became there winter home for several years.
Betty is survived by her 3 sons: Barry McNely, Tuscon, AZ, Brad and Lisa McNely, Beloit, WI, Brian McNely, Los Angeles, CA. Her grandson William McNely and great-granddaughter Avery. She was preceded in death by her parents, and then her husband Bob in 2012.
The family wishes to thank:
Beloit Regional Hospice, Stephanie her Hospice nurse.
The staff and nurses at Riverside Terrace. All who provided
care to mom in her last days. A special thank you to Dr. Gold
and his staff at Beloit Clinic for providing care to mother
for over 50 years.
Memorial Services for Betty will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and gifts. Please make a monetary gift to Beloit Regional Hospice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the McNely family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, WI 53511
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.