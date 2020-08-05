August 5, 1930 - May 8, 2020
Shopiere, WI -- Betty Howard Page Popanz died May 8, 2020. She enjoyed all the kids. She served as church treasurer for a number of years, also as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed Adult Sunday school.
Betty's Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 from Noon to 6pm with lunch served from 1 to 3pm at Sweet Allyn Park, Shopiere, WI. Bring a lawn chair and a story to tell. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 during church service at Shopiere Congregational Church, the church she so loved. A grave side service will following at Shopiere Cemetery.