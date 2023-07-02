August 31, 1946 - June 28, 2023 Beloit, WI - Betty Fulton, 99, of Beloit, WI, died on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center. She was born on November 8, 1923 in Walwick, WI, the daughter of Cecil and Lula (Gilbank) Shockley. Betty married William Fulton on August 31, 1946 in Rockton, IL. He predeceased her on June 16, 2014. Betty was formerly employed by Fairbanks Morse before becoming a homemaker for her family. In the 80's they moved to Port Charlotte, FL. She loved entertaining her friends and family whether it was having everyone over for holidays or barbeques by the pool. Betty was a member of Englewood Methodist Church in Englewood, FL and the church Vesper Circle. Betty enjoyed sewing, knitting, golfing, bowling, cooking, and baking. Survivors include her daughter, Jill (Robert) Billeci; grandson, Nicholas (Ana) Billeci; great granddaughter, Vera Billeci; siblings, Kenneth (Marilyn) Shockley and Shirley Grigar; numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; son, Jeff Fulton; siblings, Charles Shockley, Paul Shockley, Lois Brady, Homer Shockley, Mildred Bakke, and Glenn Shockley. A Funeral Service for Betty will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Brenda Whitford officiating. A visitation of remembrance will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will be in Rockton Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
