May 7, 1947 - August 4, 2021
Beloit, WI - Betty Copus, 74, of Beloit, WI, died on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, South Beloit, IL.
She was born on May 7, 1947 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Kenneth and Gladys (Duncan) Ho ffman. Betty married Larry Copus on July 31, 1964 in Beloit.
Betty was employed by Kraft Foods for 41 years. She loved flowers, planting them, digging in the dirt, and dancing in the rain. Betty enjoyed watching the Olympics and the Tour de France.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Larry Copus; son, Raymond (Jill) Putman of Kokomo, IN; grandchildren, Victoria and Gabriel; two great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Peggy Garst; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including her life-long friend, Sharon Bennett of Beloit.
She was predeceased by her parents and siblings.
A Funeral Service for Betty will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Entombment will be in the Floral Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home.
Memorials in her name may be given to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.