July 20, 1924 - August 21, 2021
Beloit, WI - Betty B. Ward, 97, lifelong resident of Beloit, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 at home. Born July 20, 1924, the daughter of Milton Arthur and Nellie (Nelson) Knutson. Betty married John Ward on April 28, 1956 at Luther Valley Lutheran Church. She retired after 39 years as an executive secretary from Besley/Bendix in South Beloit. Betty was a member of Luther Valley Lutheran Church and was involved in their quilting group. She also enjoyed word search puzzles and reading. Betty loved spending time with her family and going out for breakfast with them.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Hiatt; nephew, David (Jan) Knutson and Jeffrey (Shirley) Hiatt Sr. ; nieces, Brenda (Terry) Hatch, Katy Davis and Tina Hiatt and many other family members including nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, John and brothers, Roland and Merlyn.
Funeral service will at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Luther Valley Lutheran Church with visitation starting at noon. Pastor Tom Kreis will be officiating. Burial in Luther Valley Cemetery. Rosman Funeral Home is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477